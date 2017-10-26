Scattershooting

Outdoors with Jeff Lampe

By Jeff Lampe

There are not enough hours for most hunters right now.

Friday, while pondering this column, I found myself drawn to the landscape dump in Elmwood to see if anyone had dropped off evergreen branches. Sure enough, the waste pile included fresh white pine and blue spruce. Before the afternoon was over, those branches had helped fill in the last few bare spots on my aged duck blind.

For the most part, though, the work of preparing for hunting season should be over. Stands should be hung. Blinds built and brushed. Decoys strung and ready.

The hour problem for hunters isn’t work, but rather figuring out what to hunt first.

While archery deer season started Oct. 1, the serious part of bow hunting is still to come. Ask veteran bowhunters and they’ll tell you the magic starts around Oct. 30 and generally lasts right up until the first shotgun season (Nov. 17-19 this year).

That’s the time when bucks enter breeding season in full force and shed the wariness that keeps them out of range most of the rest of the year. Despite the occasional big buck shot in early October – like the 31-point McLean County monster that Austin Nord arrowed near Bloomington on Oct. 5 – the first two weeks of November are the best time to shoot a trophy buck.

So that’s the time most bowhunters pick for vacation, or develop a sudden sickness if the wind is right for their favorite tree stand. True diehards will even spend an entire day up in a tree, waiting for a big buck to wander past.

But there’s a problem for the multi-species hunter. The end of October is also the start of waterfowl season. North Zone hunters have already headed to the marsh for an Oct. 21 opener of a season that runs through Dec. 19 for ducks and through Jan 18 for Canada geese.

South of a line that traces west to east on Illinois Route 17 to Route 29 to Route 18 and then Interstate 39 to I-80 is the Central Zone, where waterfowlers this year have a season that runs from Oct. 28 to Dec. 26 for ducks and from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 and then Nov. 12 to Jan. 31 for Canada geese.

Populations of ducks and Canada geese both look very good this year. Duck food along the Illinois River is better than it has been in the past few years.

The question, as always, is whether weather will be nasty enough up north to make ducks migrate south – and then whether they will linger long enough in Illinois or move around once they get here. In years past, Veterans Day was a traditional start of hot waterfowl hunting in central Illinois – though that is not quite as relevant these days since mallards linger north longer.

Even so, Nov. 11-15 is often still a prime time for other ducks to migrate. But obviously, it overlaps the prime time for deer hunting.

As if that’s not problem enough, in the middle of all that fun is the Nov. 4 opening day of upland game season. While pheasants, quail and rabbits are not nearly as plentiful or popular as they once were, a few brave souls still wander through the uplands in hopes of seeing a bird or bunny flush from cover.

So what’s a hunter to do? Quit reading, get on your hunting boots and head to the timber, marsh or uplands. There’s no better time of the year to be outside in Illinois.