Courthouse News for 10-26-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



10-16-17 – Todd Boers – Expired registration.

10-15-17 – Felisha M. Brunson – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-15-17 – Alec L. Buob – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

10-14-17 – Ling Deng – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

10-11-17 – Jason B. Kersh – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-17-17 – Jace M. Aldridge – Ct. I – Burglary, Aggravated Battery/Bodily Harm Ct. II – Aggravated Battery/Public Place

10-17-17 – Candice N. Gill – Deceptive Practices.

10-17-17 – David L. Jones – Deceptive Practices.

10-17-17 – David J. Hegwood – Criminal trespass to real property.



Incidents



10-16-17 – A 16-year-old Wyoming teen and David J. Hegwood, 445, of Wyoming, were charged with criminal trespassing on real property. They were released with notices to appear.

10-16-17 – Jace M. Aldridge, 21, of Toulon, was arrested for aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, theft, and burglary. He was taken into custody and transported to the Stark County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.



Accidents



10-18-17 – A single vehicle accident occurred at 7:46 p.m. along Grain Bin Road at the intersection of North Wyoming Road. Driver Anthony E. Rynearson, 41, of Wyoming, reportedly struck a fence by Fort Defiance Rifle Pistol Club after leaving the road and rolling his vehicle. No injuries were reported or citations issued.

10-20-17 – A single vehicle deer related accident occurred on Route 40 approximately one mile north of 1600 E. The driver involved was Matthew A. Boyer, 33, of Princeville. No injuries were reported or citations issued.



Marriage License



10-19-17 – Kevin Allen Hodges, Peoria and Marilyn Kay Crain, Edelstein



Property Transfer



10-18-17 – Donald L. Barks, Jr. to Timothy L. Barks; PTS NE ¼ 11-14-6.

10-20-17 – Lorna D. Dalrymple to David A. Walker, Tanya S. Walker; PT SE ¼ & PT W ½ NE ¼ 4-14-7.