Cross country girls headed to sectionals

The Stark County boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Seneca Regional on October 21st 2017 with 15 other schools. In order for a cross country team to advance from a regional to the sectional, they must finish in the top 7 schools and for an individual to advance they must finish in the top 5 runners not from an advancing team. The Seneca cross country course was by far the most challenging course of the season consisting of several difficult hill sets. For the boys, Riley Down was the first Rebel finisher in 24th (18:50) and was just one place away from being an individual sectional qualifier, as he was the 6th runner finishing from a non-advancing school. Also finishing from the Rebels were Trevor Shimmin 43rd (19:36), Dawson Dyken 75th (21:38) and Caden Daum 83rd (22:21).







The Lady Rebels cross country team finished 3rd overall and are advancing on to the Oregon Sectional for the second consecutive year.



Brooke Rennick was the girls individual champion for the regional as the first overall finisher (20:40), and made school history in the process being the first Stark County cross country runner to ever win a regional event. The team’s third place finish was secured by strong performances from all competing runners, with Alli Dennison 15th (22:59), Josie Price 22nd (23:30), Olivia Frail 24th (23:40), Lena Becker 26th (23:50), Ashleigh Williams 33rd (24:05) and Trinity Shimmin 36th (24:16).



The Lady Rebels will be competing at the Oregon Sectional on October 28th 2017 at Oregon Park West in Oregon, Illinois at 10:00 a.m. For sectionals the top 5 finishing teams and top 7 individuals not from an advancing team qualify to compete at the State Championship.