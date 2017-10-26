A victory over Mid County put Rebels into the playoff mix

By Jason Musselman

Every time the Rebels touched the ball in the first half last Friday night, they scored. And almost every throw, 8 for 9, was caught. The strong start and the improved passing game was just what the Rebels needed in order to gain a victory over a fairly evenly matched Mid County team.

Stark County struck first on a five yard run from Payton Browning and a two point conversion also from Browning, 8-0.

On their fourth play with the ball, Mid County answered back with a 37 yard touchdown run and an extra point kick, 8-7.

On the ensuing drive, senior quarterback Cade Tuthill had two long completions to senior wide receiver Canaan Gerber to setup a 3 yard run by Browning, 14-7.

The Rebels increased that margin before the half on a nine yard pass to Gerber in the endzone, 22-7.

The Cougars bounced back more quickly this time. On third and 15, the lightning fast Bret Woodside ran 64 yards for a Mid County touchdown, 22-14.

With just over a minute to go in the first half, Tuthill found Jack Wilson in the endzone for the Rebels’ fourth touchdown, 28-14.

“Lot of offensive fireworks in the first half and then it turned into a defensive struggle there in the second half,” said coach Jade Noard. “Some good defensive adjustments on both sides of the ball, and maybe not so good offensive adjustments.”

In the third quarter, the Cougars once again converted a third and 15 for a touchdown, going 92 yards via the feet of Woodside, 28-21.

Both offenses struggled to move the ball in the fourth quarter and all drives stalled after third down, but that was good news in the end for the Rebels as they held on for the victory.

“They did what they had to do tonight, we had our back against the wall,” said Noard, who didn’t know Friday night whether his team was done for the year or not.

As reported on page one, the Rebels will continue with a week 10 for the 22nd straight year. All the details of that game can be found on page one.

Thirteen seniors were recognized before the game with their parents. They are Jonah Overmars, Mark Painter, Cade Tuthill, Jarred Stevens, Chris Pegues, Bryce LaFollett, Landon Kieser, Ethan Scott, Cody Minder, Quin Breese, Troy Hippen, Eric Meaker and Canaan Gerber. Senior cheerleaders, ball girls, manager, golf, band members, and cross country were also recognized. A photo of all the seniors can be found on our Facebook page.