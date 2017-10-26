Sports 

Senior night and regionals for volleyball

The Lady Rebels varsity volleyball team defeated Ridgewood on senior night in thrilling fashion, 25-16, 11-25, and 27-25.

Four seniors and their parents were recognized before last Wednesday evening’s match- Makayla Morales, Mallory Pearson, Delaney Johnston and Emma Slichenmyer.

Pearson had seven kills for the Lady Rebels, while Johnston had nine assists.

Natalie Murphy led the team in aces with six and Maggie Rouse had four blocks, while Brianna Gehrig had 11 digs.
The win improved the Lady Rebels to 8-20 overall and wrapped up their regular season.

On Monday night, Stark County traveled to Knoxville to face Spoon River Valley in a #8 vs. #9 seed regional matchup. The Lady Rebels compete in the 2A division in volleyball.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mallory Pearson sends the ball over the net last Wednesday night in the senior night match against Ridgewood.

Spoon River Valley took both games, 25-17 and 25-12, knocking out the Lady Rebels and concluding their season.

