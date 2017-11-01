Public Safety sales tax may increase

Bradford woman sworn in as county board member



By John A. Ballentine

The Stark County Baord met Tuesday, October 24, for a special meeting to pass a tentative budget for 2018. The board discussed raising the public safety tax from a half cent to a full cent on the dollar in order to generate additional revenue. The public safety tax can be utilized to offset expenditures incurred at the Sheriff’s Office, State’s Attorney’s office and for the probation department.



County auditor Ron Hilton said, “You could get approximately $90,000 from the public safety tax, in 2017.” That is what the half cent tax rate generates. Raising the tax to one cent would generate an additional $90,000 in theory, although the income fluctuates year to year based upon total number of sales.



The public safety tax rate will be addressed again for possible passage at the November 14 county board meeting and also the December 12 board meeting. The board must act on this issue before January 2, 2018, so passage of an increased rate would have to be accomplished no later than mid-December of this year.



The sales revenues generated would come in May, 2018 after the election, but not realized until October, 2018 according to Hilton.







In a unanimous vote, the board passed the tentative budget for fiscal 2017-18. It is now available for public display and inspection for 15 days after October 24, 2017.



Other taxes were discussed, but none acted upon. It was the previous consensus of the board at an earlier meeting that raising the property tax would be rejected by the voters. Therefore, the public safety tax was the alternative.



Hilton projected that the tentative budget would be in deficit by approximately $20,384. He credited the Sheriff’s Office with $110,000 in budget cuts, but that figure is disputed by Sheriff Steven Sloan who says his cuts are closer to $120,000.



Chairman Al Curry said, “The tentative budget can be amended at any time up to its final passage. It will be on display at the county clerk’s office and on the county website, starkcountyillinois.com.”



Asked by The News a few days later concerning salary increases for county employees and elected officials, Curry stated, “There were slight increases included in the tentative budget for employees. We have good people working for us. But, the budget is able to be amended before finalization.”



At the meeting, Jailer Julie Chamberlain pointed out, “No one in the Sheriff’s Office is getting a raise this year except for Sergeant Lucas. We negotiated for raises the first two years, but the third year we did not ask for a raise.”



In the 2018 budget, salaries are projected at $894,206, which Hilton explained, “This is 71 percent of the budget.” The 2018 budget has a total estimated revenue of $1,367,800 that represents a decrease of approximately $14,000 from the past year of 2017. Estimated total disbursements are $1,388,184.



Eberle sworn into office







A Bradford homemaker, Cynthia D. Eberle, 53, has been sworn into office on the Stark County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, October 24. She fills a vacancy in District One that occurred when Robin Lindner, of Bradford, resigned in September.



Chairman Curry stated at the beginning of the meeting, “The position was advertised, applications were received, we received only one, that candidate was interviewed and with the consensus of the board, we would like to appoint Ms. Eberle to the board.”



Eberle, and husband Duane, are the parents of two grown children and grandparents to three children. She served previously on the then Wyoming Ambulance Board and was an Emergency Medical Technician there and in Princeville.



Eberle joins Chairman Al Curry, Vice-Chairman Melissa Shipp, Kari Bush, Tom Howes, Lyn Newton, Bill Loane and Robin Nowlan on the county board. She will serve out the remainder of the seat’s term until November 30, 2018. Eberle plans to seek election at that time.





“I would like to serve the community and be a part of the decision making in the county,” Eberle stated after the special meeting on October 24 as for her reason to become a county board member.





