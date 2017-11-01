License now required in Bradford to sell door-to-door

By John A. Ballentine

The Bradford Village Board of Trustees have approved an ordinance requiring door-to-door salespeople to be licensed before attempting to sell products in Bradford. The board noted that an increase of solicitors has made this ordinance a necessity.



If a resident has a “No Soliciting” sign posted on their property, the solicitor cannot legally attempt to sell a product to that resident, or business. This is applicable even if the salesperson obtains the required license. The fee is $60 per year…per person…who is soliciting. For example, if a van full of people canvasses the community, then each person is required to have a license. The license shall be shown to residents being engaged to purchase products.



A snowplow at the cost of between $6,000 and $6,500 was approved for purchase for the “white truck.” It will be utilized this winter in removing accumulated winter snow.



A committee meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2017 to discuss plans for the Christmas Walk event this year in Bradford.



Only one bid was received for an old police squad car, which is stipulated to use for parts or scrap it. The sole bidder was Cody Cade with a $200 bid. The board accepted and approved selling the car for that bid’s price.



Blacktopping on Enterprise Drive was discussed and the board rejected doing such because the village does not have the $6,000 to expend on the venture.



Diana Crawford informed the board that she plans to open a new American-Italian Deli, in Bradford. It is located next to the Highlands Bar & Grill and to the Green Gables building. She inquired of the board what requirements the village has for new businesses. She was referred to the county zoning office.



Jacqui Grant told the board trustees that she plans to decorate the park once again this year for Christmas.

Bradford’s next village board meeting is November 13 at 7 p.m. to be held at the village hall building.