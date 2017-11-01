Rucker pleads guilty to child endangerment and DUI

By John A. Ballentine

Heather D. Rucker, 38, of Toulon appeared in Stark County Circuit Court Friday for a plea to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, two DUIs and speeding. She presented Circuit Judge Thomas A. Keith a written open plea of guilty to child endangerment and DUI, in exchange for a second DUI and speeding charge being dismissed by the State.



Sentencing for Rucker will occur on December 5, 2017. The maximum punishment, in Illinois, is one year in the county jail plus a $2,500 fine for each charge and conviction. Probation is the minimum sentence.



Rucker was arrested last December 27 in the area of Illinois Route 91 and Township Road 100N, Toulon, near the southern border of Stark County.



Rucker’s arrest history includes a 2009 Stark County conviction for domestic battery, a 2014 Henry County domestic battery conviction, and a Bureau County 2006 conviction for speeding. In 2016, Rucker was convicted of improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed, and failure to notify of damage to an unattended vehicle.



She remains free of incarceration on a $3,000 bail bond, which she posted 10%, or $300.