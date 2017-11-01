Stark Co. High School history classes will honor veterans

The Stark County High School students enrolled in the American History classes will be sponsoring the 14th annual “Salute to the Veterans” by hosting a program and dinner at the high school on Thursday, November 9. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a program.



A memorabilia table will be on display. Local veterans are being asked to share their pictures, medals and other related items that can be used for the display. Items should be identified with the owner’s name along with any additional information that can be used with the display. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.



Salute to Veterans

Thursday, November 9. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a program