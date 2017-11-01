Clothing Drive at Toulon Congregational Church

The First Congregational Church of Toulon is collecting good, clean clothing in all sizes for the Morgan Scott Project now through November 10.

Rural Tennessee’s Morgan and Scott counties have experienced a consistent loss of human economic resources over recent years and are some of the most poverty-stricken counties in Tennessee with 29% of families falling under the poverty line. Since 1972 the Morgan-Scott Project (Deer Lodge, TN) has provided a base for churches, agencies, and individuals to identify the problems of and provide solutions for people in peril in Morgan and Scott counties. The Project’s primary goal is two-fold: provide support that will bring positive, long range solutions and ensure every effort is made to protect the dignity, self-respect, and personal worth of the people served.

The Morgan Scott Project for Cooperative Christian Concerns represents churches across denominational lines. Current programs include: Thrift Store (providing reasonably priced clothing and household items), Bread Day (fresh meat, bread, sweets, produce, and dairy products), Emergency Aid (hearing aids, glasses, food utility bills, medication costs), Cool School Tools (backpacks and grade appropriate supplies for school children), Home Repair (elderly, disabled, and poverty stricken home repairs), New Light Programs (adult job training, transportation, fees, tuition, books, testing, and baby-sitting for those wanting to go to college), Good Earth Garden (vegetable seeds, plants, and fertilizer so families can grow their own food), Free Medical Clinic (for those without insurance), Food and Supplies (personal hygiene items, assist with public-assistance applications), and Christmas Gifts (gifts for low income and poor children).

If you would like to get involved in this effort simply neatly bag or box your clothing items then notify the Church to arrange for drop-off. The Church is located at 218 North Henderson St (Toulon). Contact can be made by phone at 286-4901 or email at [email protected]

