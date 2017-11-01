Renowned trumpet player at Bistro Sunday, Nov. 5

Acclaimed trumpet player David Washburn and pianist Bruce Polay will present a program of classical and popular selections at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 5 at the News Room Bistro in Toulon.

Washburn is the principal trumpet for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and has been active in the recording studio as principal trumpet for more than 20 major movies including Titanic and A Beautiful Mind.

Washburn has been a soloist with major symphonies and chamber orchestras around the globe.

Now, David comes to Toulon to perform in the intimate setting of the News Room Bistro at 101 West Main Street.

Admission is only $5 and students of all ages are always free. There will be complimentary wine, coffee and dessert sweets at this early evening program.

This and later programs in the annual series of Music at the Bistro are supported financially by Stark County Fine Arts Network, Mike and Pat Stahl, State Farm agent Mike Bigger, Bob and Julie Mueller, and the State Bank of Toulon. Fulvio Zerla and Debbie Franklin provide the refreshments at intermission.