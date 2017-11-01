County Watch — Miss America; crops on Plains; petitions; music

By Jim Nowlan

[email protected]

Former Miss America (2003) Erika Harold, now also the GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general, will visit with folks Wednesday Nov. 8 at One Eleven Coffee in Wyoming, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

I met Erika recently at a GOP picnic in western Henry County, which I attended as a guest of my Galva buddies, city manager David Dyer and retired many-things Allen Andersen, whose great grandfather, I think it was, founded LaFayette, one of the Dunbars.

Erika gave a really terrific “stump speech,” that is, the brief talk all political aspirants must learn to master. The talk, given hundreds of times in a campaign, may be the only opportunity a voter will have to assess a candidate in person.

Of course, running for Miss America and then serving in that role for a year will smooth off any rough edges a young woman might have in terms of public appearances and speaking.

Erika has a fascinating background. She grew up in Urbana, where I think her folks were teachers, went to the U. of I. where she majored in poli sci (she was never a student of mine), and was admitted to Harvard Law School.

Not having the $185,000 that the law school costs over three years, Erika took up the challenge of running for Miss America, with its huge scholarship money, and won, which put her through law school.

Erika works with the most prestigious law firm in Champaign-Urbana. She is out-going, highly personable and fun to talk with. I think you would enjoy meeting Erika.

I didn’t have space last week, in my endless column about my recent trek across the Plains and into New Mexico, to mention the crops and agriculture I saw.

Even though the soil is thinner and the climate drier out there than here, I saw more corn than I expected, much of the recent harvest being stored on the ground. This suggests to me that out in Kansas they had more corn than expected.

With soybean prices seeming to hold up because the crop was less than hoped for around here, I am betting farmers will plant more beans next year, but what does a town boy like me know?

(I recall once as a teen in the ’50s trying to cut weeds out of beans for Del Pitzer, who farmed where the Forlines do now, on Route 78. It was sweaty, back-breaking work, or so this soft-handed townie thought.)

Sorghum is a big crop in central-western Kansas. I stopped to go into a field to check out this drought-resistant crop, which we don’t see around here. The stalk is about half the height of corn. The head is a collection of rust-red (when I saw them, before they turned brown) beads of mostly oil, I’m thinking, the head about the size of a runt ear of corn.

Sorghum is used as an animal feed stock, in molasses and rum, and also, like corn, in ethanol. As sorghum is gluten-free, restaurants are trying out sorghum dishes in place of quinoa, which only grows high in mountains.

Speaking of animals, I saw endless herds of cattle throughout Kansas, from 20 to 200 or more head each, and yet some feedlots with thousands of head each.

Most were black Angus, some were Red Angus, I’m thinking. I saw white-faced Angus, which I’m guessing are mixed with Hereford, and a few Hereford, a few white cattle, breeds unknown to me.

I’m wondering if Angus are that much better than other breeds, or does the Angus association have a terrific marketing program. I’ll have to ask the Wisnefskis, Horlseys, Randy and Jamie Mullinix, or other of our local cattle folks.

On my walks, I do notice that Randy and Jamie have four head of all red cattle (not Hereford, their mainstay) out at their little pasture next to Barry and Judy Taylor south of Toulon. Keep thinking I’ll run into Debbie Duncan, Jamie’s mother, to ask but no luck thus far.

Don’t forget the petition-signing party 5-7 this Saturday at the Paramount in Wyoming. Go even if you have already signed petitions; there will be refreshments.

And certainly don’t forget this Sunday at 7 p.m. (a different time from previous musicales) at the Bistro in Toulon nationally renowned trumpet player David Washburn will join pianist Bruce Polay for a program of classical and popular pieces. Bruce says the program will be relatively short, interspersed with sweets, pizza and wine and coffee at half-time.

I am adding pizza to try to entice Brenda Macke’s music students to attend. They will have an opportunity to ask our guest David questions about his music career and maybe the technique he has developed. Should be enjoyable all around.