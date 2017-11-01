Farming Matters

By Anna Emm

Stark County Farm Bureau Manager



“I believe in the future of agriculture with a faith born not of words but of deeds…” Does that ring a bell to anyone? This is the first line of the FFA Creed. This past week was a very important week in FFA, students from around the United States and the Virgin Islands and Dominican Republic traveled to Indianapolis to network with other FFA members and learn about how they can develop their potential.



“FFA is a national organization which reaches from the State of Alaska to Puerto Rico and from the State of Maine to Hawaii.” This wonderful organization gives students the opportunities to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through different outlets. Members are encouraged to become active in the organization. They can do a dairy judging or agricultural communications contest. There is a career development event for every type of member!



Not only can members get involved in CDEs, but they can also win awards and scholarships. If students keep a supervised agricultural experience, they can earn different degrees, like the State and American degree. Less than 1% of FFA members receive the American degree, which is one of the organizations highest honors. Once your jacket gets the gold American FFA Degree key on it, it has to be retired.



Let me tell you that putting that gold key on my jacket was the proudest moment I ever had, even prouder than graduating college, because I was a part of that 1%. Then the bittersweet moment came – unzipping the jacket. My jacket held so many memories and stories. It helped develop me into the outgoing person I am today. So kids, treasure every moment you get to wear the corduroy, and FFA members remember why we’re here.