Toulon – Billie J. Zoril-Begner passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in Peoria, Illinois. Billie was born on May 31, 1983 to Joseph and Pamela (Wells) Zoril. She married Ronald Begner on October 26, 2007 in Toulon, Illinois.

She attended Stark County High School, Black Hawk East, Bel-Rea Vet Tech and Bradley University. She worked for Caterpillar Inc for 12 years last working as a molding specialist in 2016. Billie had a great love for her family as well as all of God’s creations. She looked forward to family game nights and family celebrations. She was a kind and loving soul, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Billie is survived by her parents; husband; mother-in Law, Ruth Begner, of Princeville; her two brothers, Philip Wells, of Toulon, and David (Liliana) Zoril, of Wyoming, Illinois; one sister and best friend, Jo (Greg) McCauley, of Wyoming; and four nephews and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial mass will be held on November 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming, Illinois followed by a celebration of her life service at the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TAPS, Operation S.A.F.E. and Henry County Humane Society (Kewanee Chapter) in her name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.