Charles W. Reay

Camp Grove – Charles Wayne Reay, Sr., 72, of Camp Grove, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 6:58 p.m. at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.

Charles was born on April 19, 1945 in Peoria, Illinois, to John and Golda (Marth) Reay. They both preceded him in death. He married Dorothy O’Brien on June 25, 1966 at Sacred Heart Church in Peoria; she survives.

Also surviving are their five children; daughter Tina Reay, of Joliet, Illinois, son Charles, Jr. (Jennifer) Reay, of Princeville, Illinois, daughter Ida (Ron) Fonck, of Joliet, Illinois, son Dale (Carrie Foster) Reay, of E. Peoria, Illinois, and son Eric (Heidi) Reay, of Camp Grove, Illinois; 13 grandchildren, Danielle, Renee, Suzanne, Matthew, Jessica, Kathleen, Sarah, Molly (Dylan) Place, Wyatt, Hunter, Logan, Todd, and Jacob; one great granddaughter Annabelle; one brother James (Pat) Reay, of E. Peoria; one sister Shirley Smith, of Peoria; one sister-in-law Carol Reay, of E. Peoria and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.

Charles was a United States Army Veteran, who served in Vietnam and was a member of the Bradford American Legion Post #445. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, his classic car, and especially all of his grandchildren.

A visitation was on Monday, October 30, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming. A graveside service will be on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Wyoming Cemetery. Father John Cyr will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Rescue Squad or Bradford American Legion Post #445.

