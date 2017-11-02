James P. Campion, Jr.

Camp Grove – James P. “Jim” Campion Jr, 61, of Camp Grove, Illinois, died at 6:05 a.m. October 25, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born in Peoria, the third of seven children of James and Alice (Green) Campion. He attended school in Camp Grove, followed by Bradford Grade and High School, Illinois Central College, and earned his B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

In August 1980, he married the former Patricia Besing at St. Vincent DePaul Parish in Peoria. They have four children and eight grandchildren.

Jim worked as a farmer in the Camp Grove area for his entire life. He was a member and trustee of St. Patrick’s Parish in Camp Grove and later a member of St. Dominic Parish in Wyoming. He was active in a variety of local community roles; he served as Penn Township Supervisor, Bradford Community School Board President, member of the Stark County Farm Service Agency Committee, and most recently as trustee for the Bradford-Camp Grove Fire Department and Stark County Junior Fair Board President.

Jim leaves his beloved wife, Pat, four children and eight grandchildren. His sons, Jim and wife Caroline (Borden), of Peoria, Illinois, with grandson, James; Dan and wife Heather (Hoffman), of Eugene, Oregon, with granddaughters, Marcella and Margaret and grandson, George; John and wife Tiffany (Allen), of Southern Pines, North Carolina, with grandson, Adam and granddaughter, Lila; as well as his daughter, Sara VanDyke and husband Tim, of Fishers, Indiana, with grandson, Benjamin and granddaughter, Evelyn. He also leaves his mother, Alice (Green); sisters, Ann Riley, Mary Campion, and Margaret Tealby; and brothers, Bill, Jack, and Bob along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father, James P. Campion Sr.

He enjoyed his livelihood as a farmer and held dear all the friends it provided who enriched his life. Jim loved travelling, boating at Lake of the Ozarks and visiting classic car shows. He was passionate about his family and spending time with his siblings, children, in-laws and grandchildren.

A visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 29, 2017 at St. Dominic Parish Hall in Wyoming. A rosary service was held immediately following the visitation. Funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, October 30, 2017 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Father John Cyr officiated. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Camp Grove, Illinois. Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim Campion’s memory may be made to the Stark County Junior Fair at PO Box 25, Wyoming, IL. 61491.

Condolences may be left on his tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.