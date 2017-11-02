Delphine J. Scheffert

Peoria – Delphine “Del” J. Scheffert, 72, of Peoria, Illinois, died Thursday, October 26, 2017, at her residence.

She was born on November 18, 1944, in Bartonville, the daughter of Raymond and Delphine Kelley Scheffert.

Surviving are two brothers, Edwin (Sandy) Scheffert, of Brimfield, Illinois, and Gary (Mary) Scheffert, of Peoria; one daughter-in-law, Kelly Smith, of Toulon, Illinois; and one granddaughter, Ashlyn (Chris Baumann) Smith, of Toulon. Others left to cherish her memory include an uncle, cousins, nieces, a nephew and many friends.

Del was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Scheffert; and one son, Todd A. Smith.

She worked at Proctor Endowment Home in Peoria as the Activity Director until her retirement.

Del also volunteered at Methodist Medical Center and Wildlife Prairie Park.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. John Throop will officiate. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Hawley Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive (for pancreatic cancer). Mailing address is P.O. Box 2464, East Peoria, IL 61611. Please put “Team Todd” in the memo section of your donation.