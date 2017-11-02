Courthouse News for 11-2-17

Traffic citations – Ordinance violations – Misdemeanors – Felonies



10-11-17 – Jason B. Kersh – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-18-17 – Timothy R. White – – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-18-17 – Timothy R. White – Improper class of CDL.

10-19-17 – Timothy E. Lipsey – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

8-20-17 – Sean P. Morrissey – Reckless Driving.

10-25-17 – Jessica N. Cowan – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

10-21-17 – Lee A. Johnson – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

10-20-17 – Joseph W. Peters – Disregard stop sign.

10-24-17 – Cassandra N. Romo – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-20-17 Hayley E. Thomas – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-26-17 – Jamie M. Clark – Driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

10-28-17 – Scott G. Jensen – Disregarding official traffic control device.

10-27-17 – Stacie L. Wetzel – Driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

10-26-17 – A 15-year-old minor – Unlicensed.

10-26-17 – A 15-year-old minor – D.U.I./Drug.

10-15-17 – David L. Zimmerman – Dog running at large.

10-22-17 – Rebecca S. Kunzel – Fail to inoculate dog/rabies.

10-26-17 – Anthony Edward Rynearson – Domestic battery/physical contact.



Incidents



10-20-17 – Joseph W. Peters, 52, of Oneida, was ticketed for disobeying a no passing zone.

10-23-17 – Rebecca S. Kunzle, 44, of Toulon, was ticketed for failure to inoculate her dog and issued a notice to appear.

10-24-17 – David L. Zimmerman, 76, of Bradford, was issued a notice to appear for allowing his dog to run at large.

10-26-17 – Anthony E. Rynearson, 41, of Wyoming, was arrested for domestic battery. He appeared in court the following day and was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

10-26-17 – A 15-year-old Toulon teen was ticketed for driving without a license and for driving under the influenc. He was released with notices to appear in court on the related charges.



Accidents



10-20-17 – A two vehicle accident occurred at 2:30 p.m. on Route 17 at the intersection of Mulberry Street in LaFayette. Zachary F. Fox, 21, of LaFayette, was driving a gas powered bicycle from Mulberry Street when he pulled out in front of a vehicle being driven by Keith A. Luymes, 68, of Galva, and was struck. Fox was transported by Stark County Ambulance, to Saint Luke Hospital in Kewanee. No citations were issued.

10-25-17 – A deer related vehicle accident occurred on Sharkey Highway one mile east of the intersection of Wallace Highway. The driver involved was Andrew D. Ridenour, 21, of Canton. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle did sustain over $1,500 in damages.

10-25-17 – A deer related accident occurred on Route 93 at the intersection of 1500 E. The driver involved was Susan A. Weir, 50, of Bradford. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle did sustain over $1,500 in damages.

10-28-17 – A deer related accident occurred on Route 93 approximately 250 feet east of 950 E. The driver involved was identified as Annette L. Buttrum, 61, of Chillicothe. There were no injuries, but the vehicle sustained over $1,500.



Property Transfer



10-23-17 – Faith A. Smith to Kerry Evans, Penelope L. Mateu; PT NW ¼ NW ¼ 25-14-7.

10-23-17 – John Hancock Life Insurance Co. to John C. Ott, Marilyn J. Ott; S ½ SW ¼ SW ¼ 10-13-5.

10-24-17 – Adam L. Brown, Lida H. Dean, Esther Y. Garavaglia to Union Federal Savings & Loan Assoc.; Bradford, B.S. Foster’s Add’n, PT Blk “E”.

10-27-17 – Patricia L. Potter, Roger B. Potter to Joseph E. Avery, Kristina E. Potter; Wyoming, Castle’s Add’n, Blk 14, N 2/3 Lot 2.

10-27-17 – Ruth Lynn Keith, Thomas A. Keith to Emily Rorem, Jacob Rorem; PT SW ¼ 36-13-6.

10-27-17 – County Clerk Linda K. Pyell to Ira D. Rodriguez, Etc.; Wyoming, Giles C. Dana Add’n, PT Blk “T”.



Dissolution of Marriage



7-21-17 – James L. Newton, Speer and Nicole L. Newton, Peoria.