Undefeated Le-Win overpowers Rebels, 55-20

By Jason Musselman

[email protected]



Not much could be said about Saturday’s first round playoff game other than Lena-Winslow is a very good team and they’ll go far in the playoffs.





The Rebels, by way of their #16 seed, were matched up with the best team in the state, the #1 seeded Lena-Winslow Panthers. And the Panthers controlled the game from the opening kickoff and onward.



Every time Le-Win touched the ball in the first half, they scored, and almost instantly. Their time of possession was under five minutes for the entire first half, yet the Rebels turned the ball over on all of their first quarter possessions, making it a quickly lopsided game in favor of the home team.



The Rebels got on the board in the second quarter with a seven yard pass from quarterback Cade Tuthill to Mark Painter with 6:34 left until halftime, 42-8.



Le-Win would score again before the break, forcing a continuous clock for the entire second half, and once more in the third quarter with several new players into the game, 55-8.



In the fourth quarter, Stark County’s ground game pushed in for a one yard TD run by Hunter Kiesewetter, 55-14, then Tuthill kept it for a one yard touchdown, 55-20.



The Rebels finish their season 5-5 overall.