Cross country places two in sectionals’ top 20

Team finishes 8th of 25, narrowly missing a state bid on a cold day

The Stark County girls cross country team finished their season October 28th 2017 with a strong performance at the Oregon Sectional, in Oregon, Illinois.

The Lady Rebels competed in a field of 159 runners from 25 schools, finishing 8th overall. Two Stark County runners were top 20 finishers, Olivia Frail 16th (20:47) and Brooke Rennick 19th (20:59), followed by Alli Dennison (22:44), Josie Price (22:54), Ashleigh Williams (23:17), Lena Becker (23:20) and Trinity Shimmin (23:29).

The team performed extremely well, running some of their best times of the year in 38 degree weather. Although the Lady Rebels did not advance on to the State Finals, their season was very successful, setting a high standard for future Stark County cross country teams.