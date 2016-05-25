Schools Schools May 25, 2016 1 Comment 5th-8th Girls Track – pictured from left to right, Panther Hustle-Lily Atteberry, Coach Amanda Coutre, Coaches Award-McKenzie Stahl, Most Valuable-Marli Walsh, Most Improved-Coral Phillips-not pictured. Speech TeamCoach Becki Hoffert, First Place Speech-Jenae Sears; Effort and Commitment-Jenae Sears. The 2016 Bradford Junior High Graduation was held on Friday, May 20th. Twelve 8th graders graduated at the ceremony and will be attending either Bureau Valley High School or Stark County High School. Above, the Alice Waldinger Language Arts Award was presented to Jordan Holmberg, left, and Kristen Higgins, right. 5th-8th Boys Basketball – pictured from left to right, Panther Hustle-Jordan McCauley, Coaches Award-Colby Wall, Most improved-Sam RouseCoach Bob Bohm, Most valuable-Alex Guelde, Ryan Murphy. 5th-8th Scholastic Bowl – pictured from left to right, Most enthusiasm-Lane Moodie, Most toss-ups-McKenzie Coleman, Most Valuable-McKenzie Stahl, Coaches Award-Lani Fisher, Coach Rosie Goossens. 5th-8th Boys Track – pictured from left to right, Most improved-Scott Weir, Most Valuable-Colby Wall, Panther Hustle-Jordan McCauley, Spirit-Charlie Rouse, Coach Rosie Goossens, Coaches Award-Leonard Phillips-not pictured. Jordan Holmberg (right) received the G. Russel Huey Science Award and the J. William Ellis Math Award. Scott Weir (left) received the American Legion Citizenship Awards. Pictured from left: Scott Weir, American Legion Representative Tom Ryan, and Jordan Holmberg. Deb Sayers (left) and Dr. Ellin Lotpeich were honored at a retirement luncheon at Bradford Grade School on Friday, May 20th. Mrs. Sayers had served as the music, band, and chorus teacher for 16 years and Dr. Lotspeich served as the Superintendent for 10 years. 269 Posted by | View Post | View Group
One thought on “Schools”
You may not know me but I was a former student at Bradford grade school My name is Cainan Rebmann and I’m righting this comment because I would like to get in touch with some of my former friends who go to Bradford and possibly get to know them again please send me an email it’s [email protected] thank you for your time