‘Man with a gun’ situation detailed in new press release

New information was released Thursday on Wednesday’s tense situation involving a man with a gun. The News first broke the story as it happened Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Initially the Stark County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Wednesday, March 29 at 3:17 p.m. from a male subject stating “there is a guy with a loaded gun and he wants to meet the cops in the middle of Toulon,” the very detailed press release stated.

The caller advised Deputy Julie Chamberlain the man with the gun was James Feik, talking in third person and later identifying himself as Feik as well. Chamberlain advised Sheriff Steve V. Sloan, who was able to initiate a traffic stop on W. Court St. in Toulon, just west of the Courthouse. Feik, 32, of Toulon, then began spinning his tires and drove away in a black Chevy S-10 truck when Sloan activated his emergency lights.

The press release states Feik achieved a high rate of speed on Rt. 17 after making several turns through Toulon. While eastbound on Rt. 17, Deputy Gary Bent joined the pursuit.

Feik then attempted to travel down a mud road that extends south of what is known as Pitzer’s Curve, or 800E and 700N. Feik’s vehicle then became stuck in the mud road and the subject was forced to stop.

Another call was then made by Feik to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office from Feik at which point he told dispatchers to “tell the cops to kill him.” At dispatch, Sgt. Stephen Lucas was able to convince the subject to throw his gun out the window and get out of the truck with his hands up at the commands of Sheriff Sloan. The gun was a .22 caliber rifle.

Feik cooperated and walked backwards towards the officers before being commanded to lie on the ground and Deputy Bent arrested him at 3:34 p.m., the statement says.

“I just want to say Sgt. Stephen Lucas and Deputy Julie Chamberlain did a fantastic job that could of turned in to a very ugly situation,” Sheriff Sloan said. “I’d like to thank Wyoming Police Officer Alex Ingle for his help,” he continued. Ingle responded from Wyoming to aid during the tense moments the subject was still in the truck with the gun. After Feik’s arrest, Sheriff Sloan and Ingle recovered the gun.

Feik will be arraigned on numerous traffic citations and felony charges on Friday.