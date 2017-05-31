New therapist providing services in Stark County





North Central Behavioral Health Services (NCBHS), the community mental health provider covering Stark County, was pleased to introduce the new behavioral health therapist, Roger Larson, to the Stark County Mental Health Task Force at their recent meeting. Roger can be reached for an appointment by calling 309-647-1881. At this time he has significant capacity for appointments.



Stark County continues to be the recipient of a rural health initiative grant focused on ensuring access to mental health services. This is a very unusual grant that came about through the diligent work of the Mental Health Task Force. Don Miskowiec, CEO of NCBHS, emphasized the importance of using the available services so that the program may continue. If you, or someone you know, is struggling with a mental health issue, now is the time to get help, right here in Stark County.



Both Duane Stevens, Administrator of the Henry and Stark County Health Departments and Miskowiec expressed concern about the lack of payments by the State of Illinois. At present, the Health Department is owed 1.3 millions dollars. Stevens stated, “This can’t be sustained much longer.” He expects the Health Board to take action at the next meeting.



Sharing better news, Stevens explained that, through an emergency preparedness grant, the Health Department is able to provide Narcan, a drug used to counteract opioid overdose, to law enforcement agencies in both counties. Training in the use of Narcan is currently taking place.

Gail Ripka reported that the Henry County Mental Health Alliance, an organization very similar (though much younger) to the Task Force has several activities planned. An A.S.I.S.T. (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) class will be held in Kewanee on June 21-22, at the Black Hawk East Community Education Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. There is a $25 registration fee to cover course materials as well as breakfast and lunch each day. To register call 309-852-7822.



The annual Mental Health Walk will be held October 8, at Windmont Park, in Kewanee. The Alliance is in the early stages of planning a mental health summit for 2018. According to Ripka, “Any activities planned by the Alliance are open to Stark County residents as well.”



Ripka reminded the Task Force members of two available support groups. The Family Support Group for family members and loved ones of a person with mental illness meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Black Hawk East Community Education Center in Kewanee. Also meeting at the Community Education Center on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. is the Survivors of Suicide Support Group. This group is open to anyone who has lost someone dear to them by suicide.



Anyone interested in mental health is encouraged to attend the Task Force meetings. The next meeting will be Thursday, August 24, at 2 p.m. at the Bradford Library.





For more information contact Duane Stevens at 309-852-0197 or Gail Ripka at 309-312-1716.