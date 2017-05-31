One Day Road Trip: Burlington, IA





By Jason Musselman

[email protected]



This week’s one day road trip took us west on a prominent highway to an area that I’ve never been to before – Burlington, Iowa.



Starting off in Galva we continued west on U.S. Route 34, also known as Walter Payton Memorial Highway in Illinois, all the way to the Mississippi River. The drive is a scenic one, with good smooth roads most of the way and Galesburg at the halfway point for food and a break.



Those of you who have had children in sports over the past few years might recall the route to get to Biggsville, home of the LTC school West Central Heat, which is right on Route 34 and only about 15 minutes away from Burlington.



Our first stop after crossing the Great River Bridge was the beautiful boardwalk that lines the currently very high Mississippi River. Apparently the water was rising while we were there because several vehicles were now parked in a foot or more of the river.



There’s a nice visitor’s center, fountain and promenade that hosts concerts and the like throughout the year. Nearby is The Drake, which is a popular gift shop, bar, and restaurant with a nice view of the bridge and river.



Burlington is known for their Steamboat Days, which is June 15-18 this year and features concerts by country music stars Brantley Gilbert and Gary Allan. They also host the Snake Alley Criterium, one of the country’s most challenging bike races.







Snake Alley is known as the “Crookedest street in the World.” The path features five half-curve and two quarter turns up 275 feet of Heritage Hill. Built in 1894, the road still features the original brick pavers and neighboring historical buildings. It’s a must-see while in Burlington.



The Criterium bike race was this past weekend and depending on the age and skill category, you might have to travel the 12.5% incline four to 20 times.







Burlington is full of historic buildings and museums in a town that seemed well-preserved. Plaques on downtown buildings note what the building originally was, like a “beer hall” or “barber shop,” and when the building was built.



Grand and majestic churches line the downtown roads as well. We easily saw six churches on Heritage Hill and not a single one looked like it was built in this century or the past century.



And of course Burlington is known for the railroad, too. A beautiful Amtrak station welcomes passengers and provides another means of getting from Kewanee to Burlington, but that path requires a transfer in Chicago and therefore defeats the purpose.



There are several attractions around Burlington, like burial site of Norma Jean, the elephant killed by lightning in 1972 in nearby Oquawka. We chose to skip that one. Instead I’d suggest the FunCity Water Park or Wildlife Lakes Elf Farm. You might also enjoy some of the many antique and thrift shops downtown.



We went on Memorial Day and so not many places were open other than the free locations. You’ll probably expect to pay reasonable prices for food and reviews for The Drake are good. That’s where we would go on a return visit.



Burlington has been home to some notable famous people, including William Frawley, better known as Fred Mertz on the “I Love Lucy” show. NFL quarterback Kurt Warner also grew up in the river town, as did the inventor of nylon.







SITE HISTORY



Sho-Quo-Quon (Flint Hills) was given the name Burlington in 1834, a year after settlement west of the Mississippi was allowed. Naturally, the Mississippi riverfront was the focus of activity for the new community.



Naming rights went to John Gray, the first settler, who bought the first lot for $50.



Ferries provided access across the Mississippi for the early decades. If the river was sufficiently frozen, it could be crossed by foot, sled or wagon.



Iowa’s nickname, “The Hawkeye State” started in Burlington when the local newspaper changed its name to honor Chief Blackhawk.