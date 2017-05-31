County Watch — Outdoor University; Cooper’s Defeat; Ron

By Jim Nowlan

Jim Crowley, of Wyoming, is the energetic, enthusiastic Scoutmaster of Troop 150 of the Boy Scouts, which serves, at the moment, 11 young people in the Wyoming-Toulon area, including newly minted Eagle Scout James Plotner, son of Jeff and Brenda Plotner, of Toulon.



Jim is all pumped up about a big “Outdoor University” event set for August 11-13 that will draw 250 Scouts and 100 Scout leaders from all over Illinois, maybe even Iowa, to the Doug and Sandy Milby, Elmore Stock Farm Outfitters and Lodge in the southwest corner of our county.



The Outdoor University will give Scouts an opportunity to earn merit badges in a wide range of activities, including shotgun, archery, aid, geo-caching, canoeing (there are five lakes on the Milby property), survival and many more.



The great thing about this local event is that Scouts who maybe can’t afford to go off to Scout camps across the country to earn their outdoor badges can do so locally on the rolling, wooded 4,000-acre expanse of the Elmore Stock Farm Outfitters.



Jim says that Doug and Sandy Milby have always been terrific supporters of Scouting and they are turning over their whole operation to the Scouts for the August weekend.



Jim says the famous magazine Boys’ Life may even send photographers to the event in the corner of our county, where Stark, Knox and Peoria counties all meet.



Jim’s son Patrick is a Scout, only a merit badge or so away from becoming an Eagle Scout. Patrick and James Plotner did their Eagle project jointly. This past year they built a concession stand, storage building and team benches for the baseball field at the Stark County Fairgrounds.



Jim tells me only 3-4 percent of all Scouts go on to earn the Eagle Scout award, so it’s a big deal, and I will interview James in the near future about his exploits in scouting.



Jim Crowley is a manager for Menard’s and comes to Wyoming, with his wife Katherine, from the town of Mansfield, west of Champaign on I-74.



Let’s hear it for Jim and the Milbys!



An alert reader who asks not to be named was good enough to email about my helping with the Audubon bird count. He identified a creek I mentioned therein as “Cooper’s Defeat.” I had heard of this name but was always curious as to how it came to be called such. Alert reader put me onto the J. Knox Hall History of Penn Township (on the west side of Stark, south of Bradford), which like almost everything else in the world is online.



Here’s the story, in brief:



The winter of 1831-32 was the winter of “the deep snow.” A party of four fur traders set out from Peoria before Christmas, headed north through what would become Stark and Bureau counties to trade goods for furs from the Pottawatomi and Sac Indians.



The party included William and Jerry Cooper.



Soon after they departed, snow began to fall and the cold and wind became fierce, so bad that the party had to abandon their two-yoke of oxen. Only one of the party survived.



The next spring the bones of the men were found near a stream that forever after has been called Cooper’s Defeat (should be Coopers’ Defeat, as there were two Coopers among the bodies found, though am sure that was of minor concern at the time).



The remains were apparently found that spring by the 260 mounted soldiers going north to fight Blackhawk and his band of Indians, who had technically violated a treaty by coming back from Iowa over the Mississippi to try to find food.



This was probably the contingent that included young Abraham Lincoln, who “fought” in that war, though he never had to fire a shot in anger.



I ran into retired highway superintendent Ron Wallace, of Toulon, recently. Ron thought it worth noting that six generations of the same Wallace Family have lived in the same house at 305 S. Miller in Toulon.



The house was built in 1902, the year before the Wright Brothers flew at Kitty Hawk and the State Bank of Toulon was founded. Joseph Chase first occupied the handsome frame home of the type popular among prosperous middle-class families of the time.



Carolyn Chase Wallace (Mrs. Dwain) was born in the house and lived all of her long life in that abode, dying there, never living anywhere else. Who among us can match that?



Ron Wallace grew up in the house and his son Kyle lived there until not long ago. Kyle’s daughter Taylor Frye lives in the house now, along with her youngster, Brodie—making six generations of Wallace’s.



Carolyn Wallace was a dear friend of my mother Barbara, who lived right up the street where Tom and Diane Pearson live.



Ron observed that he doesn’t believe his Mom Carolyn ever had a bad word to say about a living soul. I think that was true of my mother as well. Maybe that’s why they were such good friends.



Wonder who among us can match that record as well!