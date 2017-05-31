September 28, 1931 – October 11, 2016







California – Mary Joanne (Saline) Mahony was born on September 28, 1931 in Knox County, Illinois, to Melva Lewis Saline and Glen Saline. JoAnne grew up on the family farm near Dahinda, Illinois. She graduated from Knoxville High School in 1949. She attended the University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana and graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.



She attended Law School for one semester and then withdrew.



She married Alfred William Mahony in 1955 and had six children. The family moved often during the early years of the marriage before settling for many years on a farm south of Toulon. Joanne later moved to a home in Toulon in 1980.



She worked for many years as an employee of the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid.



She began her career with Public Aid in 1966 as a Caseworker I in Peoria County. In October 1972 she was named a Supervising Caseworker.



She spent the last years of her working career as the Superintendent of the Stark County Department of Public Aid in Toulon, Illinois, before retiring in 1990.



She spent the last years of her life dividing time between her home in Illinois and her children and grandchildren in California.



She was a devoted grandmother and derived great pleasure from spending time with her nine grandchildren.



She never forgot her country roots and often recalled the joy of fishing from the pond on the family farm. She loved cooking and especially enjoyed making her fudge and peanut clusters at Christmas time and giving this out to friends and family. She was also an avid gardener who took special joy in her home grown delicious Illinois tomatoes.



JoAnne is predeceased by her brothers Eugene, Dean and Don Saline. She is survived by her sister Jane Gunther (Jim) and her brother Gary (Josie) Saline; her children Tom , Peggy (Michael), Patty (Albert), Dan, Kathy and Gail (Judah ) Casburn. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Alexander and Lauren Mahony, Stephen, Elizabeth and Christopher Raynes, Andrea and Jeremy Reynoso and Gareth and Owen Casburn.



A graveside service is planned for Saturday June 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Toulon Cemetery.



A reception will follow at 3 p.m. at Indian Creek Vineyard, 9669 Vineyard Road, Toulon, Illinois.