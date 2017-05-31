State Police warn of phone scam

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WARNS OF PHONE SCAM

Springfield, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning the public of a phone scam that is currently circulating throughout the state. An individual will call and claim to be associated with the ISP. The caller will state that they are asking for donations for officers who have died in the line of duty.

The phone number most often associated with the call is (312) 789-5176; however, phone scammers have the ability to quickly change the phone number that is displayed on caller ID. Citizens should be wary of calls soliciting money regardless of what number is displayed, particularly if threats are made by the caller or they become pushy.

The ISP will never call to solicit money on behalf of the Department or ask you to send money to us for any reason. The ISP encourages those who believe they have been the victim of a phone scam to call (800) 243-0618, and report it to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.

For information on the different types of phone scams and indicators of phone scams, please visit the Illinois Attorney General website or the Federal Trade Commission at the following addresses:

http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers/phonescams.html

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts