Ruth E. McCurdy





Wyoming – Ruth Elaine McCurdy, 87, of Morton, Illinois, formerly of Wyoming, Illinois, passed away Monday afternoon on May 22, 2017, at Apostolic Christian Restmor Home, Morton.



Ruth was born on August 31, 1929, in Rantoul, Illinois, to Myra (Whitten) and Fred McCulloch. She married Charles “Dean” McCurdy on March 29, 1951 in Wyoming. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2015, in East Peoria.



Surviving are four daughters: Linda (Curtis Grusy) Klump of Bloomington, Illinois, Tracy (Jeff) West of Wyoming, Illinois, Phyllis (David) Nystrom of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Joni Stewart of Bloomington, Illinois; seven grandchildren: C.J. (Amanda) Klump, Nick (Lauren) Klump, Victoria and Elizabeth West, Kathleen and Maureen Nystrom, and Jeniece McCurdy; two great- granddaughters, Louise and Irene Klump, one great-grandson, Easton Klump, and three sisters: Blanche Schaad of Peoria, Esther Webster of Kewanee, and Martha Paulson of Toulon. Her parents preceded her in death.



Ruth was employed at the State Bank of Toulon prior to her marriage. She was a homemaker for many years, later working at the Wyoming Bank & Trust. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and was the Sunday school superintendent and teacher at the United Methodist Church in Wyoming. She loved to bake and cook and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed.



A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Wyoming United Methodist Church. Rev. Rebecca Klemm officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial was in Toulon Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor for their loving and compassionate care over the past two years.



Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor Home of Morton or the Stark County Food Pantry. Condolences may be left for Ruth’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellhott.com.