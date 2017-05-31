Rita S. Kilpatrick





Wyoming – Rita Sue Kilpatrick, 72, of Covington, Indiana, formerly of El Paso, Illinois, and Wyoming, Illinois, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Saint Vincent Williamsport Hospital in Williamsport, Indiana.





Rita was born on November 7, 1944 in Los Angeles, California, to Ralph Buel Bradshaw and Sarah Frances (Moss) Bradshaw. She married Larry Kilpatrick on July 14, 1984. He survives.



Also surviving are four children, Stacey (Paige) Galloway of Covington, Indiana, Bill (Tamara) Kilpatrick of Farmer City, Illinois, Troy (Karla) Kilpatrick of Sullivan, Illinois, and Tim Gubitz of El Paso, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Gary (Tracy) Gundy III, Christina Gates, Audrey Galloway, Miranda, Matthew, Rebekah, Katy and Tyler Kilpatrick, Jonathan, Chad, and Matthew Gubitz; four great-grandchildren, Bryant, Blake, and Brianna Gundy, and Jaide Gubitz; and two very special friends, Hilary Wilkey and Marilyn Gubitz.





Preceding Rita in death are her parents, Sarah and Ralph, and her step-father, Dale Noret.



Rita was a retired nurse, who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



A funeral mass was at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Fr. John Cyr officiated. Visitation was one hour prior to service at the church. Interment was in St. Dominic Cemetery in Wyoming. Haskell-Hott Funeral Homes in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church.



