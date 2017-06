Toulon – John D. Turnbull, 92, of Toulon, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Elmira United Presbyterian Church in Elmira. Rev. Dr. Dale Dykstra will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Full obituary at www.haskellhott.com.