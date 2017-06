Pictured above: top ten students, front row, from left to right – Matthew Bowen, Salutatorian Laura Rouse, Jenna Ehnle, and Brianna Endress. Back row, Valedictorians McKinna Molln, Briana Meinders, James Plotner, Hannah Rumbold, Yosita Beamer and Elizabeth West. At left, the senior ensemble performs “Hope for Tomorrow.”

739